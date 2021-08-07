Steven Edward Carter

July 11, 1969 — July 24, 2021
Steven Carter went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
He leaves behind his loving wife, seven children and two grandchildren, as well as his mother, stepfather, four siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Tiffany.
He was an amazing son, husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family.
Steven enjoyed cooking, especially the fish he and his family would catch.
There is a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Steven is going fishing the second Tuesday of next week. Until then, we love and miss you.