Steve Laughlin was born to Chuck and Virginia Laughlin on Nov. 15, 1949, and passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
He spent his younger years in Idaho, graduating from Pierce High School in 1968. Steve was in the military for two years and then attended school and became a licensed surveyor.
He married Brenda Hellman in 1975 and together they had two children.
Steve is preceded in death by both parents, and three of his siblings, Dixie, James and Joseph. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, his two children, Shannon and Charlie and two grandchildren, all of Montgomery, Texas. One sister, Dorophine Braden, survives in Lewiston along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love him and will miss him very much.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.