Steven Duane Munn passed away quietly with his wife and close friends by his side Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. He was 74 years old. He was born Nov. 30, 1947, in Lewiston to Lois and Monte Munn.
Steve attended schools in the Lewiston School District and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1966. While at LHS, Steve lettered in both football and baseball.
Steve’s passion was baseball as both a player and spectator. He was a member of the Lewiston American Legion Baseball team to participate and play in the Legion World Series in Orangeburg, S.C., in 1966, placing fourth. He played first base and batted from the left side.
Upon high school graduation, he obtained a scholarship and played baseball at Spokane Community College. He then transferred and played baseball at Lewis-Clark Normal School, graduating from LCNS in 1970 with a BS in Elementary Education.
He was called north to Alaska and taught intermediate grades in the Anchorage School District for 10 years and earned his master’s degree at the University of Alaska in educational administration.
Steve’s work history in Alaska included construction on the Alaskan pipeline. In 1979, he returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and worked for Craft Wall of Idaho, building 492 homes in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. He met and married Jeannie Buckalew in 1981 and they returned to Alaska. He started his own company, SDM Management and Consulting. He then worked for the state of Alaska in various Alaskan villages. Steve worked in the state of Alaska for 47 years and retired to Julietta in 2016.
Steve sponsored three local bowling teams under SDM Management. While in the valley, he would follow all of his bowling teams. He was always close to “the girls.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Monte Munn.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie Munn, his brothers Ronald D. and Connie Munn, Galen L. and Holly Munn, stepson Roy Buckalew and sons Shaun and Jayson Buckalew. Also special friends Larry and Bev Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve’s name to the Lewis-Clark American Baseball Program or the Lewis-Clark State College Baseball Athletics program.
Our family would like to invite all of Steve’s friends to join us in a celebration of his life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens Chapel, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Following the service the family invites you to join them in the dining area for coffee and cake.