Steven Duane Munn passed away quietly with his wife and close friends by his side Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. He was 74 years old. He was born Nov. 30, 1947, in Lewiston to Lois and Monte Munn.

Steve attended schools in the Lewiston School District and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1966. While at LHS, Steve lettered in both football and baseball.