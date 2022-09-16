Steven Dee Weber

Steven Dee Weber, age 76, passed away at his family home in Moscow on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. He had recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Steve was born March 9, 1946, in Moscow to Lawrence and Betty (Goddard) Weber. He attended school in Moscow and graduated from Moscow High School in 1964. He also attended North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene before moving to Texas.