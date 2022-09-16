Steven Dee Weber, age 76, passed away at his family home in Moscow on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. He had recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Steve was born March 9, 1946, in Moscow to Lawrence and Betty (Goddard) Weber. He attended school in Moscow and graduated from Moscow High School in 1964. He also attended North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene before moving to Texas.
Steve married Pam Mathews on Nov. 8, 1970, at Irving, Texas. They raised two daughters. The family returned to Moscow in 1978 to farm with his dad. Steve was a very loving and protective father. He enjoyed dancing with his girls in the kitchen, attending their athletic events, listening to “good ol’ country music,” driving around the countryside looking at crops, camping and driving the trails in Elk River. The couple later divorced.
Steve was a very hard worker and farmed for many years on the Palouse. He married Terry Spence Carson on Jan. 8, 1994, at Coeur d’Alene. They worked together on the family farm. Steve driving combine and Terry driving truck. In 1999, they started crop sharing with Kirk Dugger, of Dugger Farms, who became like a son to him.
Steve was also a meat cutter and worked at several meat departments in the area. He worked at Garfield Meats for Tom Tevlin for 18 years. Steve was the go-to man when friends and family needed a place to hang their wild game. He was always willing to teach the “correct” way to cutting their meat. He made many friends working in both industries. Although, farming was his passion.
Steve had several hobbies, but his favorite was restoring cars. He was particularly proud of the 1952 Chevy Bel Air two-door hardtop he had been working on over the last several years. He was a member of the Igniters Classic Car Club, Moscow Moose Lodge and FFA.
For 19 years, Steve and Terry enjoyed camping in Elk River almost every weekend in the summer making many treasured friends who are like family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him and will forever be in our hearts.
Steve is survived by his wife, Terry Weber, at the family home in Moscow, brother, Larry Weber (Mary), of Genesee, daughters, Zonia Cline, of Lewiston, Misty Weber (Don), of Fort Lupton, Colo., stepdaughters, Lori Kelnhofer, of Moscow, Michelle Bruck (Dave), of Genesee; and stepson, Kevin Spence, of Troy. Steve also leaves eight grandchildren: Steven and Daniel Cline, of Lewiston, Jordan Maffey (Justin) and Shane Spence, of Boise, Kendell Kelnhofer, of Hayden, Idaho, Taylor Kelnhofer, of Moscow, Kammi Spence, of Manson, Wash., and Makenna Bruck, of Pullman; two great-grandchildren: Avery and Carter Maffey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private inurnment will be held June 24, with a celebration of life following at the Viola Community Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to your favorite charity in memory of Steve Weber. Our appreciation to St. Joseph Family Hospice for their loving care.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.