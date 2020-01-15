Steven D. Crocker, of Moscow, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Bishop Place in Pullman at the age of 59, surrounded by his family.
Steve was born in Lewiston to parents Dave and Norma Crocker and big sister Londa. He went to school in Lewiston, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1978. He married his high school sweetheart, Teresa, in 1980, who he absolutely adored, and they soon completed their family with two amazing children. He was thrilled to become a grandpa in 2006 and made a lasting impression in his short time with his grandchildren.
Shortly after high school, he began his trade education as an electrician, and was a proud member of the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) Local No. 73, working on many of the most prominent buildings around the Palouse for 35 years.
He was handy in his down time as well, rebuilding cars, tinkering in his shop and helping around his family’s homes. He could always be counted on for a perfect job. He will be remembered with grease on his hands and wear on his jeans.
Steve enjoyed classic cars, camping, archery and hunting. He loved to watch the Mariners, the Seahawks and the Zags, but preferred to watch his kids play whatever sport was in season. His passion and excitement will be missed.
Steve leaves behind his devoted wife, Teresa; their daughter, Jessica (Steve) Holdeman, of Meridian, Idaho, and their three children; and son Kyle (Katie) Crocker, in Salem, Ore., and their two children.
Steve also leaves his sister, Londa (Larry) West, of Palouse; and his parents, Dave and Norma Crocker, of Lewiston.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the staff at Bishop Place and Kindred Hospice for their care. They would also suggest that memorials be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Best Western Hotel in Moscow. Please bring any stories or pictures you may have to share.