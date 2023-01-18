Steve Szablya

On the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, Steve Szablya, 61, of Pullman, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home from hypertensive cardiovascular disease. His heart just stopped, not from a heart attack, but rather from this disease which went undetected. His passing is devastating, both to his family and to those who knew and loved him. Steve brought so much love, humor and adventure into our lives and dedicated his time to improving the lives of others. We know the sorrow of losing Steve will be deeply felt worldwide and we are comforted knowing his legacy extends beyond his life and beyond Pullman.

Steve was the middle of seven children. He was born to John and Helen Szablya on March 15, 1961, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Szablya family moved to Pullman in 1963, where his father worked as a WSU professor. Steve proudly became a U.S. citizen as a teenager, yet was always loyal to his Hungarian background. He graduated from Washington State University with his degree in electrical engineering, following in his father’s footsteps, and soon after earned his master’s in business administration.