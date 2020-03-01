Steve N. Doty, formerly of Clarkston, passed away peacefully in the Hospice Care Center at Providence Hospital in Everett, Wash. Steve fought a 12-month battle with liver and pancreatic cancer. On Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, Steve took his last breath as he grasped the hand of Jesus and went home to his Heavenly Father.
Steve was born Nov. 4, 1949, to proud parents Norman “PeeWee” White and Leona Doty. Steve grew up in the Clarkston School District and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1968. Steve spent more than 45 years in the field of dentistry. Steve spent the first few years of his profession in dental labs, starting under the guidance of Mel Witters. Steve moved on from dental labs and moved into salesmanship.
Over the next 40 years, Steve traveled many miles in the Seattle, Mukilteo, Edmunds and Everett area, building relationships with dentists, leading to a very successful career. Steve absolutely loved being a salesman and taking care of his clients. This was evident by the fact that Steve worked up to within a few weeks of his passing.
Steve loved his interests away from work. Steve went all out, whether it was traveling the West Coast showing his bearded collies (Harley, Gracie, Fergie and Sophie), going to NASCAR races around the country, building hot rods and traveling to shows along the West Coast with his hot rod buddies, or a road trip cruising in a 1937 Ford hot rod to Mount Rushmore with his wife of 42 years, Debbie.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Norman “PeeWee” White; and his stepfather, Jack Doty.
Steve is survived by his wife, Debbie; mother Leona; brother Glenn (Joan); nieces Sarah and Jessie; great-nephew Wyatt; great-nieces Aspyn and Tobyn; and sister Sally.
Enormous thanks to the Hospice Care Center staff at Providence Hospital for their respect, care and compassion toward my brother Steve in his final days. There is a special place in Heaven for the doctors, nurses, CNAs, secretaries and chaplin who so lovingly took care of Steve while he was under their care. Thank you Dr. Anderson, Mo, Annette, Bonnie, Cynthia, Bobbie, Kebba, Fasika, Julia, Alan, Melissa, Chris, Connie, Carol, Mam, Pat, Jessica, Bruce, Jo, Kathy, Debbie, George, Inness and Sandra.
Oh, and there is a young man driving a Dodge Viper somewhere in Seattle still wondering why, when he challenged a ’34 Chevy to a race, all he ever saw were the tail lights of the ’34.