Steve Morrone passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his home in his “man cave,” with his wife and son at his side.
Steve was born Jan. 9, 1953, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He developed his love for the Yankees there and told great stories of going to games with his father, Vince.
In his teens, the family moved to Southern California. He graduated from Sunny Hills High School in 1971. He played water polo for his school and spent years surfing up and down the Pacific coast. He loved playing softball, and his proudest moment was winning the National Softball Championship in 1981.
Steve was a fireman for Buena Park Fire Department for several years. He then got into car/RV sales and management, which he did until his retirement.
Steve moved to Northern California where he met his wife, Peggi. They shared almost 39 years together. They raised three sons, Eric, Travis and Stephen. He lived in Montana and Idaho from 1991 on.
Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman. His family has a multitude of boating/camping “mis-adventure” stories.
Steve loved his family, his sons, his friends, his special girls, his biker buddies, his dogs, the Yankees and the Packers. He loved all sports and loved riding his Harleys.
A celebration of life is being planned for this spring.
“Ride on,” honey, you will be missed.