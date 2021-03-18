Stevan S. Odenborg, of Genesee, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, near Moscow. He was 66.
Steve was born March 25, 1954, in Lewiston to Delos and Doris (Tunnel) Odenborg. He was the fifth of six boys, all raised in Genesee. He graduated from Genesee High School in 1972. He worked for various area farmers throughout his junior and senior high school years.
Steve enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1978, receiving an honorable discharge in 1980. After returning home, Steve went to work at the Genesee Union Warehouse Hardware Store for 10 years.
Steve and Julie Chamberlain were married in Coeur d’Alene in 1987, also welcoming his stepson, Craige, to the family. Their daughter, Cassie, was born in 1989.
Steve went to work at the University of Idaho Shop Stores until his retirement in 2020.
Throughout his life, Steve was always very civic-minded for the town he grew up in. He spent time as an EMT, firefighter, served on Planning and Zoning, Genesee City Council and was mayor for three consecutive terms. He enjoyed camping and reading about cars. In fact, Steve could tell the year, make and model of any car just from the flash of a fender at a car show. He dearly loved his family and cherished his three granddaughters.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Sandy; and son Craige. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Julie, at their home; daughter Cassie (Brandon) Hendrix; brothers Neil (Linda), Laune (Terry), Alan (Stephanie) and Kevin (Sandra); and granddaughters Taelynn, Harper and Ivy. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.
The family suggests memorials be made to the City of Genesee Fire and Ambulance Fund or to a charity of choice.
Steve will be laid to rest at the Genesee Valley Lutheran Cemetery with other Odenborg family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.