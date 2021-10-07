Stephen Robert “Willy” Williams

Steve “Willy” Williams, 72, of Boise, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Boise.
He was born Sept. 12, 1949, in Grange-ville to Phyllis and Robert “Bob” Williams. He attended Clarkston High School, graduating in 1968, then attended Eastern Washington University and graduated with a degree in business administration. Steve initially worked in the restaurant business, running the Westbank Restaurant in Clarkston for years, and was married to Gloria Wieber, of Clarkston. They had a daughter, Cyndi Rae. Steve then moved to Boise in 1988 where he started working in the water treatment industry. Working initially for Culligan in Boise, he moved to Kinetico Water Treatment Systems and had an amazing career as a top seller year after year, earning trips and national recognition for top sales.
Steve was loved by so many for his incredible sense of humor — no one else could tell a bad joke with such great timing. He could make anyone laugh and never met a stranger. He loved to sit for hours in his spot at the bar and chit-chat with the staff, his friends and talk sports and about anything. Steve loved the ladies. Most of all, he loved football and good music. When football season was in full swing, he was at his most happy.
Steve is survived by his adoring daughter, Cyndi Rae, and her husband, K.C. Clemente; his grandson Noah and his wife, Kayley Carmichael-Hitsman; and his grandson Ethan Hitsman. He is also survived by his uncle and aunt, Jimmy and Gayle Williams, of Spokane, and many cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Twin Peaks in Boise. A later internment and celebration will take place in Clarkston and Lewiston in November.
In lieu of flowers, take yourself out for a couple of beers and over-tip your waitress — maybe tell her how pretty she is. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.