Stephen Lloyd Hamm was born Dec. 13, 1948, to Arnold and Nancy Lyon. They divorced and Nancy married James O. Hamm, and Nancy’s five children, Kerry, Kathy, Stephen, Dan and David joined Jim’s three children, LaFawn, Yvonne and Heidi, to blend a family of eight. Their daughter Cindy made it a family of 11.
Steve graduated from Lewiston High School in 1967 and married Carolyn Barker in August of the same year. They had three children, Jennifer Holley (Brett), Julie Schleicher (Jason) and Jacob Hamm (Michele). After working various jobs around the Northwest, they moved back to Lewiston in 1974. He then went to work for Potlatch Corp., from where he retired. Steve and Carolyn were married for 28 years and have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He married Cheryl Erhmantrout in 2005 and they resided in Coeur d’Alene until his death, Monday, July 19, 2021. He was married to Cheryl for 16 years and her family was his family.
Steve had all kinds of hobbies and interests. He loved music and was a voracious reader, traits he shared with his daughters. He loved cars, trucks, motorcycles and hunting. These interests were a strong bond between him and his son. He was creative, and an artist. He played in a band, he loved NASCAR, was a good cook and could sing a good bass. He was a very proud Shriner alongside his brothers and brother-in-law. His father, Jim, was grand potentate. He was a Jaycee member, a coach and he had many dogs over the years that were well loved by him.
We will miss you, Dad, and hope you could hear us singing your favorite songs to you. Look all around, Dad, you can see clearly now. It’s gonna be a bright, bright, sunshiny day. Love, Pooh Bear, Monster and Rugrat.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Avon Cemetery in Deary.