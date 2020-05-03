Stephen James Carman, 77, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, in Spokane.
He was born May 31, 1942, to Lee and Rhoberta Carman, in Lewiston.
Steve spent his life in the Lewis-Clark Valley and enjoyed memorable summers as a teenager in Alaska with his father. He graduated from Clarkston High School and married Pamela Smith, his wife of nearly 60 years.
Steve was employed by Potlatch Corp. for more than 30 years before taking early retirement. He often reminisced fondly about his contributions and lifelong friends. After retirement, he cherished time caring for his newborn granddaughter, Stephanie. Steve then worked at Costco until 2011, and was affectionately known as “Pops.”
Most of all, Steve unconditionally loved his family and was happiest spending time with them. He was a devoted teacher of salient life lessons and skills, a proud supporter at school programs and sporting events, a trusted rescuer and problem solver. He loved traveling the world on family vacations and was a die-hard Raiders fan who celebrated the final game in Oakland with his daughter, Kim, and grandson Josh. He made lifelong memories with his great-grandchildren. As shared by Brooklynn, “Forever isn’t even long enough with my Papa, and my heart just misses him so much.”
Steve loved music, especially from the ’50s, history, exploring museums and was an excellent bowler, with several 300 games. He had a passion for cars and racing, building Claimer and Super Stock cars he raced at the Lewiston Speedway.
A devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Steve is remembered as genuine, kind, generous and easygoing. He loved telling stories and would do anything for his family.
Deeply loved, his passing is an incredible loss to his wife, Pam; daughters Kim and Traci; grandchildren Josh Lohman, Stephanie and Caleb Patterson; and great-grandchildren Brooklynn and Jackson.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.