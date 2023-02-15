Stephen Samuel Grobey, 25, of Sulphur, La., formerly of Nezperce, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, near his home in Sulphur.
Stephen was born on July 20, 1997, in Moscow to Carl and Jennifer (Collett) Grobey, the fifth of eight siblings. The family moved to Nezperce, in 1999, and out to the Becker place north of Nezperce in 2002. Here, Stephen spent the rest of his growing-up years with his siblings and best friends, Hannah, Annelise, Maggie, Peter, Asa, Oskar and Erica. He learned countless skills: hunting and trapping with his brothers, exploring the canyons, building numerous creative structures, three-wheeling, digging secret tunnels, and playing violin and mandolin in the family band. He adored his pet goose, named Hop Sing. As a crew, there was nothing he and his brothers couldn’t make happen when they put their minds to it. Stephen was dearly loved by his Russell Ridge neighbors, and worked for many people in the Nezperce area during his teens. He developed excellent mechanical skills, a strong work ethic, a knack for dry humor and an inseparable bond with his siblings.
Stephen enjoyed playing football in high school and making friends on the team. He graduated in 2016 and spent the summer on a commercial fishing boat in Alaska. That fall he moved to St. Petersburg, Fla., to work as a maritime mechanic. In 2017, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard, where he served until January of 2023, attaining the rank of E5 and making many lasting friendships.
While serving on the USCGC Diligence, Stephen was truly loved and admired by his fellow sailors. He was widely recognized for his genuine love and compassion for his fellow crew members, and he would always put others’ needs above his own. He was there when you needed him and could always be depended on. Not only was he known for his generosity and kindness toward others, but he was one of the funniest people you could ever meet. No matter how bad things got he could always put a smile on your face with his humor and go-with-the-flow attitude. Stephen was truly an amazing friend who never met a stranger and taught love and kindness simply by being himself.
Stephen was an old soul. From his early childhood years, he formed personal values respecting anything genuine and time-tested. Stephen gained much of his mechanical knowledge while working alongside his Grandpa Phil and listening to old western songs on the radio. Watching Dukes of Hazzard, listening to Willie Nelson and fixing old pickups were some of his favorite things. He always had a tendency toward nautical adventures, from building his childhood wooden paddle boat, the Puddle Jumper, to restoring a motorboat in recent years which carried him and his friends through many adventures. He enjoyed frequent trips around the South adventuring and exploring with his sister Maggie. Fishing (sometimes for alligators and snakes) with brothers and buddies was a real highlight for him.
Stephen was gifted with an incredibly creative and capable mind. He put his many talents to use on a daily basis, whether it be restoring a vehicle, tearing up the dance floor or stirring up a batch of his world-famous chocolate chip cookies. He was tasteful, responsible, and meticulous in caring for his belongings. Stephen’s loyalty to his family was strong. He had a caring heart and was always willing to give 100% to help his loved ones. He was a thoughtful and fun-loving person, skilled at enjoying life and living it to the fullest. If there was ever a need or a good idea, Stephen could figure out a way to get it done. He had a phenomenal sense of humor and was a fabulous uncle to his nieces and nephew. A beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend, Stephen will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him in this life.
Stephen had a genuine heart, and a genuine faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior. Not a life devoid of trouble and pain, but a simple faith in a God who is bigger than the troubles faced in this life, and who has conquered death through the cross. He is with his Savior now, and we look forward to seeing him again one day.
“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” — Psalm 73:26
Stephen is survived by his parents, Carl Grobey and Jennifer Grobey; siblings Hannah (Ben) Strong, Annelise (Brandon) Clark, Maggie (Jesse) McCarthy, Peter Grobey, Asa Grobey, Oskar Grobey and Erica Grobey; grandparents Carol Stubb and Alice (Jack) Lee; nieces and nephew Emily, Jeremiah and Sophie Strong; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins; and his military family.
He is preceded in death by grandparents John Grobey, George Collett, Donald Stubb and Phil Bevens; and cousin Daniel Carter.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, in Nezperce. The location of the service is to be determined. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements and may be contacted for details. You may send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.