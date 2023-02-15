american flag

Stephen Samuel Grobey, 25, of Sulphur, La., formerly of Nezperce, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, near his home in Sulphur.

Stephen was born on July 20, 1997, in Moscow to Carl and Jennifer (Collett) Grobey, the fifth of eight siblings. The family moved to Nezperce, in 1999, and out to the Becker place north of Nezperce in 2002. Here, Stephen spent the rest of his growing-up years with his siblings and best friends, Hannah, Annelise, Maggie, Peter, Asa, Oskar and Erica. He learned countless skills: hunting and trapping with his brothers, exploring the canyons, building numerous creative structures, three-wheeling, digging secret tunnels, and playing violin and mandolin in the family band. He adored his pet goose, named Hop Sing. As a crew, there was nothing he and his brothers couldn’t make happen when they put their minds to it. Stephen was dearly loved by his Russell Ridge neighbors, and worked for many people in the Nezperce area during his teens. He developed excellent mechanical skills, a strong work ethic, a knack for dry humor and an inseparable bond with his siblings.