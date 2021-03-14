Stephen E. Nogle, 78, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise after a massive heart attack.
He was born Jan. 22, 1943, in Moscow to Leslie and Francis Nogle of Bovill, where he spent many days enjoying camping and hunting.
Steve had a career in Avionics and telecommunications. He attended college in Klamath Falls, Ore., until he enlisted in the Army in 1963. His tour of duty included Vietnam from 1965-66.
He married Maryann Bauman Nogle on June 22, 1965. They had four children, Michelle (Matt Quinn), Brian (Holly) Nogle, Michael Nogle and David (Hannah) Nogle. Steve has eight grandchildren, Cory Quinn, Gabby Quinn, Kalin Quinn and Brendon Quinn, children of Matt and Michelle, Kyler Nogle and Caleb Nogle, children of Brian and Holly, and Hayes and Hank Nogle, children of David and Hannah; and one great-granddaughter, Cami, daughter of Gabby Quinn. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Francis Nogle.
Steve then married Arlene Quejayco Nogle of Manila, Philippines, on May 14, 2008. They had a very fun and happy marriage. Steve enjoyed getting to know Arlene’s family in the Philippines and will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews.
Throughout his life he enjoyed making models, camping, fishing, shooting guns and being with his family and friends. Steve never met a dog he didn’t like and always had a special spot in his heart for golden retrievers. In his later years, when asked “What are you doing?” Steve would say, “Just being cool and groovy.” We will always remember you and miss you. We love you.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. March 19, 2021, at the Boise Veteran’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.