Stephanie Lynn Rowland passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her condo in Boxborough, Mass.
She was born March 20, 1969, in Lewiston, the third of three children born to Monte Rowland and Betty O’Connell Rowland. When Stephanie was 5, her family moved to a home on 7 acres just outside Moscow. Moving to the country is when she developed her love for animals. The family raised horses and cattle, which they showed as members of the Bald Butte 4-H Club. Stephanie was also asked by Sherman and Jan Clyde, founders of Clyde Hereford Ranch, to show their prize Herefords in competitions held in several nearby states. Stephanie also enjoyed being a member of the local pony club and took part in various competitions with her horse, T.J.
Stephanie attended kindergarten through 11th grade while in Moscow. In 1986, her parents relocated to a rural property with 7 acres in Clarkston. Thus, Stephanie started her senior year in high school at Clarkston High School. She graduated in May 1987.
In 1988, Stephanie was selected as a princess in the Lewiston Roundup. During the year, she traveled to various rodeos in the Northwest with the other members of the royalty and their families to promote Lewiston’s upcoming rodeo in September. During the Roundup, she participated in the downtown parade and the several days of activities at the Roundup grounds. This was quite an experience for her at that age.
She held several jobs locally, but she so enjoyed her time taking care of and sometimes taking home a critter or two when working at a local veterinary clinic in Clarkston. Then in 1996, she boarded a train out of Spokane, bound for Boston. She had secured a position as a nanny for a family located just outside of Boston. She lived on site with the family during her employment. And over a period of quite a few years, she held the same position with other families. She really enjoyed spending time with the children in each household. Because of her fondness for this line of work, she was prompted to become a teacher at Weston Wing Preschool and Childcare. She remained there for 17 years, loving all the children she cared for as much as they loved her. Unfortunately, in 2018, Stephanie’s health forced her to leave her position she so dearly loved.
Cremation has taken place. The family hopes to scatter her ashes someday, along with her mother’s ashes, over the Judith Mountains around Lewistown, Mont., where her mother was born. Stephanie is survived by her beloved cat, Noah, who has been lovingly placed with a local Massachusetts Maine Coon Cat Rescue group; her father, Monte Rowland, and brother Scott Rowland, in Sweetwater; her sister, Kimberly Ware, in Colton; her nieces, Kayla Ware (Brandon Farr and daughter Selene), in Mountain View, Hawaii, and Anna Ware, of Pullman; her nephew, Ryan Ware, of Colton; her aunt and uncle, Judy and Gary Rowland, of Lewiston; along with numerous cousins and distant relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty, in 2011; and her grandparents, Mark and Wilma Rowland and Verl and Leona O’Connell.
No service will be held. There may be a celebration of life at a later time. If you so choose to honor Stephanie, please consider donating to your local animal shelter or any animal rescue group. These donations would certainly be appreciated by Stephanie and by her family.