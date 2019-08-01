Stephanie Kay Kalasz-Flowers, 54, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1300 SE Sunnymead Way, Pullman. Burial will follow at the Pullman City Cemetery, followed with a lunch at the church. A viewing is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Kimball Funeral Home, 905 Grand Ave., Pullman.
Stephanie was born Nov. 7, 1964, in Pullman, to Stevan and Karla (Peterson) Kalasz. She grew up in Pullman, along with her younger brother, Phillip. Stephanie was the oldest granddaughter of Mary Eula Candler and Carl H. Peterson.
Stephanie was a dedicated student, played the saxophone and piano, and was a member of the volleyball and track teams through high school. She graduated from Pullman High School in 1983 and attended Washington State University before moving to Seattle. In Seattle, Stephanie worked various jobs, but she truly excelled as a veterinary technician. She had a lifelong love of animals and always had dogs and cats in her home. After living in Seattle for nine years, she returned to Pullman. In 1997, she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater from Washington State University. She was a huge Cougar fan and often attended sporting events.
Stephanie was involved in theater productions during her time at Washington State University and continued to be involved after graduating. Her love of theater started at a young age, when her father was involved with community theater in Pullman, and continued through her life. With her family, she attended plays and musicals locally and a trip to Broadway to celebrate her daughter’s high school graduation.
She was the Moscow city clerk for more than 17 years, a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and was elected the Region VIII Director for a term. She ended her career working for Washington State University as the public records coordinator.
While working for the City of Moscow, she met her future husband, Jesse Flowers. They dated for several years before getting married Aug. 5, 2017, in Pullman. They each brought a daughter into the marriage, and Stephanie was a wonderful mother to both her girls.
Stephanie’s greatest strength was her heart. She was very generous, always helping her parents, friends and anyone who had a need of her assistance. She was the one who always remembered birthdays and made everyone around her feel special. She was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, mother and wife. As a mother, she was a devoted caregiver when her daughter Angel required 12 surgeries over 16 years, which included both Angel’s hips being replaced. She always focused on keeping Angel as comfortable and entertained as possible during the frequent recovery periods. She was excited to gain a second daughter through marriage and quickly became Mom to Clara. Being a mother to Angel and Clara was a priority for Stephanie, and she gave them her unconditional love and support.
It was important to Stephanie to spend time with the people she loved. She always attended the events of family and friends, and continued to make this a priority even during her fight against cancer when she was not feeling well. Stephanie was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Pullman and served as a deacon. She brought her heart to this position and did her best to help the church and the members of the congregation.
Stephanie will be missed by many in the community, but especially by her husband, Jesse Flowers; her daughters, Angel Kalasz and Clara Flowers, all of Moscow; her parents, Stevan and Karla Kalasz, of Pullman; her brother, Phillip (Slinda) Kalasz, of Port Wentworth, Ga.; and by a whole host of aunts, uncles, cousins and her four-legged friends.
The family suggests memorial gifts in her name be made to any local humane society or local charity.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements. The online guest book is at www.kimballfh.com.