Stan King, 77, of Harrington, Wash., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, after a lengthy battle with frontotemporal dementia.
He was born June 22, 1942, in Seattle, to Lester and Marguerite King. His father, Les, was an active service member in the U.S. Air Force during Stan’s childhood. Stan grew up all over the world in locations including Texas, New Mexico, Ohio, Washington, Germany and France before he graduated from high school in Vacaville, Calif., in 1960. Stan then attended Washington State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering in 1965.
Since his childhood, Stan had a fascination with airplanes and flight which involved building and flying dozens of model airplanes over the years. So it was no surprise that, from 1966 to 1971, Stan followed in his father’s footsteps by proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force. His flight training was completed in T-41, T-37 and supersonic T-38 aircraft. As an aircraft commander, he flew C-124 aircraft during the Vietnam War. Stan loved telling stories to friends and family about his father, a career Air Force pilot who flew not only the same type C-124 aircraft but also successfully executed 30 missions in a B-24 bomber during World War II. At one point, Stan even received recognition for his contributions in support of the Apollo XI mission, the first moon landing flight, in July 1969.
On June 8, 1968, he married Connie Mohoric in the United Methodist Church in Puyallup, Wash. They had known each other since childhood, as both Stan’s father and Connie’s father, Henry Mohoric, were college roommates in the 1930s at Washington State College (as it was known at the time). Stan and Connie eventually had two children, with Laura arriving in July 1975, followed by Brian in August 1976.
From 1971 through 2009, Stan worked as an engineer for various companies, including Roseburg Forest Products in Roseburg, Ore. (1971-74 and 1979-91), Fort Lewis in Washington (1974-79), Potlatch in Lewiston (1991-97) and the Roy O. Martin Lumber Co. in Alexandria, La. (1997-2009). He was a certified plant engineer by the American Institute of Plant Engineers.
Stan’s interests were quite varied over the years. He was an active member in various Methodist churches, with the most recent one being the Harrington Community Church in Harrington. He thoroughly enjoyed the game of golf after he was originally introduced to it during his time in the Air Force, and he proudly discussed his three holes-in-one attained at Roseburg Country Club, Lewiston Country Club and Lake Shastina Golf Resort in California.
His appetite for understanding all things mechanical was insatiable, resulting in his ability to repair absolutely anything around the house or workplace. This came with an unstoppable desire to acquire and tinker with cars, boats, tools, motorhomes, scooters, tractors, receivers and radios, as well as other things of that sort. He even built and flew an ultralight airplane while in Oregon.
Stan truly loved animals, and there was never a time in his adult life without a dog or cat to complete the family. There were also memorable moments with chickens, cows, sheep and llamas over the years. During his childhood time overseas in France, he began playing the accordion, which fostered his great love for music. He often spent hours listening to oldies or practicing on his accordion.
He is survived by his stepmother, Nita King; his brothers, Gene King and Dave King; his wife, Connie King; his children, Laura Harvey and Brian King; and his five grandchildren, Anna Valbert, Carson King, Nathan King, Kasey Harvey and Bryson Harvey. Stan was preceded in death by his mother, Marguerite (1992); and his father, Lester (2016).
A celebration of life will be held Oct. 5 at the Harrington Community Church in Harrington, Wash., at a time yet to be determined.