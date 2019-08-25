Stanley Philip Glover, 73, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Lewiston.
Stan was born Oct. 29, 1945, in White Bird to Ramsey Philip Glover and Irma Edna Glover. Stan grew up in Grangeville with siblings Norma, Pat, Carol, John, Richard and Jerry. He graduated from Grangeville High School in 1964, and soon after began working in the woods as a timber faller until he retired. Stan loved sports, but especially loved being in the mountains, hunting and fishing with family and friends.
Stan is survived by his wife, Vicky Glover; sons Dave Glover, Bruce Glover and Robert Blomstrom; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Eagles Hall, 218 N. C St., Grangeville.