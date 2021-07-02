Stanley Joe Workman, of Troy, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home in Troy. He was 78.
Stan was born March 6, 1943, in Grangeville to Joe and Dena Workman. He attended a one-room country school house through the third grade before transferring to the Grangeville school, where he graduated from Grangeville High School in 1961.
In 1962, Stan began his career in banking at Bank of Central Idaho in Kooskia, which changed names to Bank of Idaho and First Interstate Bank. On Oct. 17, 1964, he married Gloria Gallaher, of Grangeville, and they had two children, Brian and Julie, and were happily married for 57 years. In 1978, Stan accepted a job at First Bank of Troy, which later became Idaho Bank & Trust, Key Bank and Sterling. Stan finished his career in banking with Bank of Pullman and America West.
Stan was heavily involved in Troy, serving on city council for two years, and mayor for four. He served on the Troy Volunteer Fire Department for 33 years and was an EMT.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Dena, and brother Marvin.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria, at their home in Troy, children Brian Workman and daughter Julie Barnes, grandchildren Derek and Kaylie Workman and Danielle and Brooke Barnes, and his sister, Barbara Case.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Troy Lions Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Troy Fire Department or the Troy Lutheran Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.