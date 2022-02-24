Stanley Howard Riggers — husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and retired farmer — passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Stan was born the first son of Winfred William “Wink” and Eulalia (Schmitz) Riggers, of Nezperce, on Oct. 12, 1929, in Wallace, Idaho. Sadly, because of complications during delivery, Stan’s mother died shortly after his birth. For the first three years of his infancy, he was raised and cared for by his grandparents, aunts and uncles.
When Stan was 3 years old, his father married Estelle Beryle Hassinger, a teacher at the New Hope school between Craigmont and Nezperce, and Stan joined them in their modest household as the nation struggled during the Great Depression. In time, he was joined by his brothers Gerald and Robert, both of whom later followed their father and Stanley into a life of farming.
But first Stan would graduate with a degree in journalism and a commission as an officer in the U.S. Air Force from the University of Idaho, where he also served as an editor on the yearbook staff and president of the class of 1952.
While serving as a Lieutenant in Public Relations in Oakland, Calif., Stan met the love of his life, Betty Tyler, in what could accurately be described as a “pinch-hit blind date,” and after a two-year courtship, they married Jan. 8, 1955.
They then accepted a standing offer from Stan’s father, Wink, to join him in farming near Craigmont. And generous man that Stanley was, he welcomed Betty’s 4- and 5-year-old sons, Tim and Mike, into his heart and home and loved and provided for them as fully as if they were his own. Sons Steve and Nathan followed in 1956 and 1964.
In the years that followed, Stan’s brothers, Gerry and Bob, also joined the farming operation and gave Wink and Beryle the satisfaction of farming successfully as W. W. Riggers and Sons for decades. Approximately four years after the patriarch’s too-early passing in 1969, Stan and his brothers divided the farming partnership and Stan continued to operate and grow his stake. All the while, Stan contributed to the well-being and success of his community. He served for decades as a board member of the United Church in Craigmont and for many of those years as the director of the Sunday School and a long-time member of the church choir (his claim is he sang regularly … but generally “a bit off key”). He gave generously of his time to the Craigmont Junior Chamber of Commerce, Boy Scout Troop 655, the Craigmont Lion’s Club, and served many years on the June Picnic Committee. He deflected encouragement from those who knew him best and admired him most to seek political office, saying “If you try to farm and politic, you will go broke twice!”
In the winter down-time of farming in the 1960s and 1970s, Stan also returned for months at a time to his first-loved profession ... journalism. His colorful and humored writing for the Lewis County Herald coupled with a knack for selling advertising helped provide a second income for a growing family.
During his farming career, Stan had the satisfaction of farming with two of his sons. Steve joined the operation in the 1980s while Nathan returned upon Stan’s retirement in 1991. Although retired on paper, Stan continued to contribute advice and help during harvests, all the while working to ensure his commitment to conservation and innovation was continued by the next generation.
Throughout their nearly seven decades of marriage, Stanley remained steadfastly committed to his wife, Betty. And as Betty’s health began to decline before his, Stanley helped with all his energy and thoughtfulness and kindness and patience and love to do everything he could possibly do to bring ease and comfort to her life.
Stanley is survived by his sons, Mike (Robyn), of Tucson, Ariz., Tim, of Tacoma, Steve (Joan), of McCall, and Nathan (Chrissy), of Nezperce; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4 at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home with burial to follow at 4 p.m. in the Craigmont Cemetery. A service for both Stan and Betty Riggers will be held at 11 a.m. March 5 at CrossPoint Alliance Church in Lewiston with a reception including lunch immediately following at Lindsay Creek Vineyards.
Contributions and memorials in Stan and Betty’s name can be made to the Craigmont June Picnic Committee, P.O. Box 22 Craigmont, ID 83543 or Sister Mary’s Children, P.O. Box 809 McCall, ID 83638.