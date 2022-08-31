Stanley Evert Ball, dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the age of 86.
Stanley was born May 1, 1936, to Harry R. Ball and Irene B. (Beck) Ball in Orofino and joined his sister, Betty Ann (Ball) Squires.
His father died when he was 3 months old and his mother later married Francis Wohlsein and, in time, was joined by two younger brothers, Jerry and Raymond.
He graduated from Kooskia High School in 1954. He loved all sports and lettered in all four sports in each year of high school. He also boxed for two years. His coaches called him their “workhorse.”
After high school, Stan worked for the Forest Service, doing trail maintenance and then as a smokejumper out of McCall, which is also where he learned to water ski. He was a natural in athletics and any outdoor activities.
He attended one year at Coalinga Junior College in Coalinga, Calif., on a football scholarship. This is also where Stan met the love of his life, Joyce White. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in June of this year
Stan owned and operated Roto-Rooter Franchises in Merced, Calif., Medford and Salem, Ore., as well as Lewiston. It seems that each time he moved, it was closer to his beloved mountains and rivers of Idaho. He loved the Selway, Lochsa, Clearwater, Salmon and Snake rivers. He also loved to hunt, fish and anything outdoors. He lived life to the fullest, as he worked hard and played hard with his family.
Stan was a longtime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many capacities throughout his life.
A joyous reunion took place as he was greeted by loved ones who preceded him in death, his mother, Irene (Beck) Wohlsein; his father, Harry R. Ball; his brothers, Jerry and Raymond; Evert Sue Lavin (great-granddaughter); and other family members.
Stan and Joyce raised a large family. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce, and children Michael (Diane) Ball, Kim (Jeff) Lavin, John (Crystal) Ball, Stephanie (Lee) Trotter, Rebecca (Joe) Harris, Jennifer (Paul) Kraus, Melinda (Bill) Thatcher, Heather (Ted) Everett, Chris (Jody) Ball, Travis (Angie) Ball, Trevor (Gina) Bushey and Nazaree (Casey) Jackson. Stan is also survived by his sister, Betty Ann Squires, sister-in-law Pam Wohlsein and many nieces and nephews. He has left a wonderfully large posterity which includes 47 grandchildren, 53 greatgrandchildren and three more on the way, and they love and cherish them all.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. A viewing will take place from 7-8:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Asotin Cemetery.