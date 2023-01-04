Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Stanley Berreth, of Desmet, Idaho, recently passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family from complications of cancer.
Stan grew up in Tensed, Idaho, and graduated from Plummer High School in Plummer, Idaho. He married Linda Wise shortly before leaving for Vietnam. Stan received an honorable discharge after serving 11 months as a welder in the 868th Army Engineers at Cam Rhan Bay and Nha Trang. After returning home, Stan and Linda raised two children in Post Falls, where they shared a deep and abiding love for each other — for better or worse, richer or poorer, in sickness and in health.
Although his day job was welding and fabrication, Stan was a jack of all trades who found immense satisfaction in jobs he took on the side. He completed entire projects by himself, from logging and clearing large parcels of land to building roads and entire homesteads.
The outdoors were Stan’s sanctuary. A true adventurer, hunting, trapping and fishing were what he enjoyed most. He hand-crafted knives, tied fishing flies, tanned hides and enjoyed blacksmithing, along with other specialty frontiersman skills.
Stan loved the old West with all its history and tales of individuals who had incredible grit. He deeply admired people with a pioneering spirit; those who overcame adversity and forged ahead to build better lives for themselves and others.
Perhaps most importantly, Stan was a servant at heart, and rarely missed an opportunity to quietly step in and help others in any kind of situation for as long as necessary. This was his way. He was a good example to everyone he knew, mentoring young men in trapping and other outdoor trades. Loved beyond measure, he will be greatly missed.
Stan was preceded in death by his mother and father, Marie and Edward Berreth, sister Lorraine Krell and brother Edward Leon Berreth.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Berreth; daughter Julie Berreth and son-in-law Eddie McDonnell; son Mathew Berreth and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Berreth; brother Larry Berreth (Chris Berreth); grandchildren Monica Abey-May (Derek May); Jordan Abey (Cambrae Abey); Emily Berreth and Olivia Berreth; great-grandchildren Landon May, Reed Abey-Riley, Jasper May and Palmer Abey; along with numerous nieces, nephews and longtime friends.
Memorial services will be held in the spring.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.