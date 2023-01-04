Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Stanley Berreth, of Desmet, Idaho, recently passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family from complications of cancer.

Stan grew up in Tensed, Idaho, and graduated from Plummer High School in Plummer, Idaho. He married Linda Wise shortly before leaving for Vietnam. Stan received an honorable discharge after serving 11 months as a welder in the 868th Army Engineers at Cam Rhan Bay and Nha Trang. After returning home, Stan and Linda raised two children in Post Falls, where they shared a deep and abiding love for each other — for better or worse, richer or poorer, in sickness and in health.