Stanley Anderson

Stanley Malan Anderson, 95, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Regency of Pullman Assisted Living. Stanley was born April 28, 1927, in Salt Lake City to Stanley and Beatrice (Taylor) Anderson. The family moved to Merrill, Ore., to farm, where he spent the days of his youth growing up and attending school. During World War II, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1945.
After basic training in Gulfport, Miss., he was stationed in San Diego where he served on the USS Toucan (mine sweeper) in the Asia-Pacific, sweeping for mines planted in the seas and witnessing the after effects of the atomic bombs.
In 1946, Stanley was honorably discharged following the death of his father, so he could return home to assist his family. In 1947, he obtained his pilot’s license in Banning, Calif. Stanley married in 1951, moving to the Columbia Basin area of Washington where he farmed and raised his family.
While farming was a constant, obtaining a higher education was important. He sold his farm and received his Bachelor of Arts in agriculture from Washington State University in 1967. Stanley moved to California and cattle ranched for 12 years until a drought in 1976-77, at which time he took a position as bank vice president in Offerle, Kan., spending many years approving farm loans.
Continuing his farming interests, Stanley moved to southern Russia, Rostov region, where for three years, when communism was falling, he taught farmers and bankers the lending process. He returned to the U.S. to retire and spent many years in Nezperce.
Stanley enjoyed hunting, fishing, doing volunteer work and again working with farmers during the planting and harvesting seasons. In 2011, Stanley moved back to Pullman where he made his home at Regency Assisted Living.
He is survived by his children Rhonda Jean Anderson, Stanley Victor Anderson, Zoe Ann Anderson and Guy Mark Anderson; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
No public services are planned, and Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.