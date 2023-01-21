Stanley Anderson

Stanley Malan Anderson, 95, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Regency of Pullman Assisted Living. Stanley was born April 28, 1927, in Salt Lake City to Stanley and Beatrice (Taylor) Anderson. The family moved to Merrill, Ore., to farm, where he spent the days of his youth growing up and attending school. During World War II, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1945.

After basic training in Gulfport, Miss., he was stationed in San Diego where he served on the USS Toucan (mine sweeper) in the Asia-Pacific, sweeping for mines planted in the seas and witnessing the after effects of the atomic bombs.