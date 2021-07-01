Stanley Allen Taylor passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home in Troy.
Stan was born Aug. 9, 1937, in Canton, Ill., to Donald Leroy Taylor and Cora Alma Griffith. He married Sandra Kay Johnson in 1958. He worked for General Telephone for 32 years and after retiring from GTE did contracting work.
He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Sandy; his daughter, Sheri Sullivan-Rice; his son, Steven Taylor, and Steve’s wife, Debbie; grandchildren Sean and Melissa Sullivan, Kaitlin and Eric Vercruysse, Justin and Shelby Rice, Evan Taylor and Daniel Taylor; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Sandy (Lon) Golnick.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles “Chuck” Taylor, and son-in-law Todd Rice.
He loved his family, fishing (especially in Sitka, Alaska), and taking cruises.
Please send memorials to the Troy Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 324, Troy, ID 83871.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.