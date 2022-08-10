Stan M. Wilson

Stan started his first journey Feb. 3, 1952. Stan was born and raised in Baltimore, where he was surrounded by so many friends and family he loved, and that loved him back. They stayed special to him his whole life. He made many journeys throughout his life. He made his last journey with us Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Knowing him, the next journey will be another great gig.

He met Lauren in 1987 and married in 1992. In 2000, they started a journey around the country to see where they would land and thanks to one of the cats, they found a beautiful home right on the Salmon River in White Bird. Where once again, he was surrounded by so many people that cared for him, and Stan cared for them.