Sora Alice Delta Stewart, the youngest of four, was born Friday, March 11, 2022, to her mother, Kyrie’ Furbee, who was so happy to finally have a girl after three boys. Sora’s oldest brother, Titus, was so excited to meet her and love her. Nicholas didn’t really understand the concept of a new little sister, but we know he would have loved her dearly. John would always rub momma’s tummy and when he would yell, Sora would kick and move in response to him.
She was strong for someone so young. She was welcomed into heaven by her great-grandfather, Frank Phillips, her uncle, Bill, and her aunt, Jo. She leaves behind a broken-hearted mother, Kyrie’, and three brothers; Nanna Audra and Papa Jay; great-uncle Frank, great-aunt Jeanne, uncle Kyle and aunt Rachelle, uncle Joseph and aunt Tianna, great-aunt Maria and great-uncle Ralph, great-uncle Shawn and great-aunt Vicky; her namesake, aunty Alice (uncle Lois), “GG April” and “GG Don”; along with a very large and supportive extended family. She is now tasked with watching us all from above, and I hope we all make her proud.
She passed Friday due to Noonans syndrome and now she is not hurting, and until we meet again, Sora, Mommy loves you very much, along with all of your family and friends. We will all hold you in our hearts. Rest now, my sweet little angel girl, for this is not goodbye but until we meet again.
The family would really like to thank all of the staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center who all tried so hard to keep her with us. Thank you Nana Audra for being my rock and thank you Chassidee for being my shoulder to cry on. The family is so appreciative of all of the love, prayers and support they have received. A celebration of life will take place at a later date, when we can all get outside and have a big picnic in her honor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sora’s name to St. Joe’s birthing center or to Life Choices Clinic.