‘Sonny’ Hairston, 72, of Peck

Marvin Dewey “Sonny” Hairston, of Peck, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, doing what he loved, working on the ranch at Little Canyon Shooting.
Sonny was born March 15, 1947, to Dewey and Grace Hairston in Cleveland, Miss. He grew up in the Mississippi Delta and married his high school sweetheart, Andrea Burnett, on Aug. 9, 1965, in Sunflower, Miss. Sonny and Andrea just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. Sonny graduated from Ruleville High School and attended college at Delta State University in Mississippi.
Sonny moved his young family to Idaho in 1970. He often said, “I wasn’t born in Idaho, but I got here as quick as I could.” Sonny was an avid sportsman and loved hunting and the outdoors. He led an active and full life. Sonny was raised Southern Baptist and saw God in the great outdoors. He began doing taxidermy in high school and continued on to his dying day.
Sonny was the owner and proprietor of Little Canyon Shooting for the last 24 years. Before that, he worked for Garrett Freightlines and AIA Insurance. He became a landed immigrant and big game hunting outfitter in Canada in the late 1980s and early ’90s. He was also a private pilot and self-employed farmer. Additionally, Sonny was a longtime member and past president of the North American Gamebird Association. Sonny loved his family, his ranch, his plane and his cabin.
Sonny was an amazing husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandpa and friend. He was loved and treasured by many, including his survivors. Sonny is survived by his mother, Grace Lehr; his wife, Andrea Hairston; his brother, Bill (Emily) Lehr; his sister, Tommie Jean Jack; his son, Andy (Diane) Hairston; his twin daughters, Mimi Millage and Mona (Gene) Jack; his grandchildren, Tara (Lars) Nelson, Troy Ahlers, Brandt Hairston, Cali Ahlers, Wade Ahlers, Kyle Hairston, Lexi Ahlers and Elia Jack; and his great-grandson, Radley Nelson.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino. A covered-dish dinner is to follow at the Peck Community Center.
A memorial fund has been set up at any Banner Bank as “Sonny Hairston Memorial.”