“That in all things God may be glorified.”
Sister Joan Smith, OSB, was born into eternal life at 6:41 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in the presence of her sisters and caregivers at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood.
She was 91 years old and had been a Benedictine sister for 72 years. She will be remembered for her dedicated service to the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude, the Monastery’s development endeavors and education.
Sister Joan was born in St. Maries to Elmer Smith and Marjorie Caswell Smith on May 30, 1929. She knew as a first grader that she wanted to become a Benedictine sister. She attended St. Gertrude’s Academy on a scholarship and became a novice the summer after graduation. She made First Profession the following year on Aug. 16, 1948.
She taught school in various towns while finishing her education. Then she taught at St. Gertrude’s Academy until it closed in 1970. She became secretary to the prioress and soon took the opportunity to spend two years to study theology. More recently, she wrote project grants for the Monastery and helped make the Grotto Garden, a memorial place for the Monastery’s major benefactors, become a reality. She also served at the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude, managing the extensive collection that celebrates the history of the Camas Prairie.
“As I have grown older,” she wrote, “I know that all of these life experiences have brought me to the person I am today. As the Benedictine motto says: ‘That in all things God may be glorified.’ ”
Sister Joan is survived by her sister, Noreen Haler; nieces and nephews; and her Benedictine sisters. The rosary vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:15 a.m. Thursday — both services will be livestreamed from the Monastery of St. Gertrude Chapel as the chapel is closed because of COVID-19. Livestreamed services can be accessed at www.stgertrudes.org. Interment will be at a later date. Memorial gifts can be made to the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, ID 83522.