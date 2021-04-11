Sister Alice Druffel, School Sisters of Notre Dame, 84, died Friday, April 2, 2021, at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mankato, Minn.
Her funeral Liturgy was Thursday, April 8, in the Good Counsel Chapel.
Sister Alice was born in Colton in 1936. She attended Holy Guardian Angel Grade School through eighth grade, and Notre Dame Academy for ninth grade. She graduated from Good Counsel Academy in Mankato in 1954 and entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame that same year. She professed first vows in 1956, and taught intermediate grades in several schools, including St. Joseph, Spokane; Christ the King, Omak; and Guardian Angel-St. Boniface, Colton. She also taught in the religious education program in Omak. From 1979-81, she lived in Colton, taking care of her father until he died. From 1981-2016 she served in a variety of roles at Epiphany Parish and School, Coon Rapids, Minn.
Sister Alice is survived by two sisters, Sister Janet Druffel, SSND of Mankato, and Pauline Druffel, of Spokane; sister-in-law Marge Druffel, of Pullman; nieces and nephews; and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Hilda Druffel; and two brothers, Donald, and James and his wife, Nada.