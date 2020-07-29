Sissie Marie Olson, born March 11, 1956, in Kendrick, passed quietly Wendesday, July 22, 2020, in Aspen Home Care after a long, three-year battle with organ failure.
Sissie’s life was full of adventures. She drove dump truck at a gold mine when she was younger. She was a bartender off and on in different locations. She loved the interaction with her customers. She ran a convenience store in Lewiston, which is where she met most of her wonderful friends. Over the years, she enjoyed Elk River, where she met even more friends and enjoyed life outdoors. She could fish all day long.
Sissie is survived by her two sons, Benjamin Olson and Steven Bagley; sister Charlotte (Arnulfo) Candia; brother Vern (Myrna) Dammarell; sisters-in-law Belinda Britton and Shirley (Hugh) Tannahill; brother-in-law Dana Fisher; as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at Tom’s Tavern in Elk River.