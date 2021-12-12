Simon George “Skip” Wilson was born on Aug. 8, 1941, and passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. He was born and raised in Orofino, the second of four boys to parents Bernard “Barney” and Margaret “Midge” Wilson. His brothers included Bernard “Buster,” Victor “Jim,” and Michael “Jack” Wilson.
Skip grew up playing and making memories with his brothers and neighborhood friends on Riverside. He loved to be outdoors and enjoyed being in the woods, passions that lasted his entire life. He loved sports and he excelled in both basketball and baseball through his college years and was said to be a tremendous athlete by those who watched him play.
He graduated from Orofino High School in 1961 and attended Lewis-Clark Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston) before moving on to the University of Idaho, where he earned his Idaho teaching credentials and graduated with degrees in English and social studies. While in college, he married Janice Berger.
Skip played both basketball and baseball while attending Lewis-Clark. He was a member of Lewis-Clark’s first baseball team in 1962, and for many years he held the school record in basketball for having the highest free throw percentage. His baseball skills earned him a tryout with the Spokane Indians professional baseball team in 1962. He was invited back for a second tryout in 1963, but passed on the opportunity and instead elected to attend the University of Idaho and start his family.
Skip and Janice had three children: Shawn, Wade and Jeff. Although they later divorced, Skip assumed the role as the primary caregiver and continued to raise all three kids.
After college graduation, he returned to Orofino, where he spent 33 years as a teacher, coach and administrator in the Orofino School District. He began his career as a teacher at Orofino Junior High before moving to Orofino High School to teach social studies. He served for several years as the Maniacs’ head basketball coach and head baseball coach and spent many years coaching his kids’ Little League baseball teams. During the summers, he worked for the U.S. Forest Service.
Skip earned his master’s degree in school administration at UI. He then spent a year as the principal at Orofino Junior High before moving back to OHS, where he spent nine years as principal. He retired in 1998 and moved to Washington state, where he served three years as the principal at Garfield-Palouse, spent a year working at Washington State University and spent a year as the principal at Garfield Middle School. He returned to live in Orofino and spent three years working part-time as the principal at Nezperce. He retired for good in 2007 after a 40-year career as an educator.
During retirement, Skip tried golf for the first time. He immediately embraced the activity and began to golf with his buddies almost daily when local courses were open. He continued his love of sports as both a volunteer and spectator. He sponsored local athletes in their fundraising endeavors and donated regularly to U.S.A. Olympics. He served as the treasurer for Orofino Legion Baseball, served on the “chain gang” for UI football games, and was a member of various service organizations over the years. He was generous with both his time and money. He loved to golf, travel, watch and support his children and grandchildren, watch sports live and on TV, ride ATVs and do just about anything outdoors. He liked to read, complete crossword puzzles and study history. He demonstrated an incredible recall for people and events.
His nurturing nature and attributes for loyalty and responsibility continued to be demonstrated following his mother’s stroke in 2008, when he and his brothers embraced the role as full-time caregivers for her so that she could remain at home until her passing in 2017.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Midge; and brothers Buster and Jim. He is survived by his children, Shawn (Greg McCracken) of Clarkston, Wade (Angi Wilson) of Weiser, Jeff (Mary Wilson) of Orofino/Montesano; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother Jack Wilson of Orofino.
Funeral services are planned for 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Pine Hills Funeral Chapel in Orofino.