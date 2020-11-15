Shirley Trumbly Spratt

Shirley Jean Trumbly Spratt, 74, of Boise, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by her husband, daughter and son-in-law.
She was born Sept. 24, 1946, in San Francisco and spent her early childhood years in Redding, Calif., later moving to Lewiston in the 1950s. She attended Whitman Elementary, Jennifer Junior High School and Lewiston Senior High School, before furthering her education for three years at the University of Idaho in Moscow. During college, Shirley spent summers as a cook and housekeeper at Squire’s Dude Ranch in Cut Bank, Mont., near Glacier National Park.
She met Jerry Spratt in the spring of 1968 at Mort’s club in Moscow. They were married Aug. 31, 1968, at St. Joseph’s Church in Lewiston. They resided in Moscow while Jerry finished college and Shirley worked as an accounting tech for the Bio-Chemistry and Soils Department at the University of Idaho. In 1975, they moved to Pullman, where she was a library assistant at the Washington State University library before transferring to the College of Veterinary Medicine’s Department of Pathology as an administrative secretary. After several years there, Shirley concluded her Washington State University employment as an administrative assistant in the Department of Education.
In June of 1978, they moved to Caldwell, where she began work in Boise as a legal assistant for the Moffat-Thomas law firm. In 1988, several partners started a new firm, where Shirley served as a legal assistant and accounting supervisor for Hall, Farley, Oberrecht and Blanton until her retirement in January 2003. She was a member of the National Association of Legal Assistants and an associate member of the American Bar Association.
Shirley enjoyed motorcycle trail riding, boating, camping and fishing with her family in the mountains of north Idaho. Boating, flower gardening, jigsaw puzzles and reading occupied her leisure time during her years in southern Idaho.
She is survived by Jerry, her husband of 52 years, at the family home in Boise; daughters, Tina Ineson of Alpharetta, Ga., Nikki (Tim) Rust of Adrian, Ore., and Danielle (Doug) Rapley of Boise; grandsons, Noah and Caleb of Alpharetta, Ga., and James (Alesha) Prechtl of Caldwell; granddaughters, Rachel and Amber of Boise; great-granddaughters, Olivia and Vivianne of Caldwell; several sisters and brothers-in-law; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Melvin 0. Trumbly, who died Aug. 8, 1971, in Lewiston, and Agnes W. Trumbly, who died July 19, 1989, in Boise.
At Shirley’s request, there will be no formal funeral service. A small family gathering will take place Nov. 23, 2020, when she is interred at the Idaho Veteran’s Cemetery in Boise. A memorial gathering for friends and family will be arranged later in 2021. Shirley’s family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Idaho Humane Society for dog care. Remembrances for the family may be shared on Shirley’s obituary at www.summersfuneral.com.