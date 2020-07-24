Shirley Teresa Zorb

Shirley was born Jan. 6, 1924, in Glendive, Mont., to Stanley and Beatrice Coughlin Junge.
In 1943, Shirley graduated from Clover Park High School in Tacoma. Shirley met Norman Zorb shortly after the end of World War II when she was living in Olympia with her parents and helping them to run their local motel. Shirley and Norman married June 1, 1946, in Olympia in a double wedding with her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Will Henderson. Shortly after they were married, Shirley and Norman moved to Broadus, Mont., where Norman worked in his father-in-law’s auto garage.
After the birth of their two oldest children, Norman and Shirley relocated to St. John, Wash., where Norman had been raised. While living in St. John, Shirley and Norman had three additional children. For many years, Shirley was a homemaker, and in 1963, the family moved to Cottonwood, where she worked in food services at St. Gertrude’s Academy.
In 1968, the family moved for the final time to Colfax, where Shirley worked in the meat department at the local Safeway. After several years, Shirley retired from Safeway and became involved in many local social services. She and Norman volunteered at the local food bank, as well as many programs and services through the local Catholic church, St. Patrick’s. Shirley was a very family-oriented person and made sure to instill a strong work ethic in her children. During her retirement years, Shirley enjoyed reading, spending time with the women from Catholic Daughters of America, traveling with Norman and playing cards with her friends. Her grandchildren remember her retirement most by the time she forgot to put the meat in the taco salad at a family gathering.
In 2014, Shirley relocated to Walla Walla, where she moved into an assisted living apartment at the Odd Fellows Home. During her six years there, she enjoyed making new friends, spending time with her sister-in-law, Doris, playing bingo and going to the library. On Sunday, July 19, 2020, after 96 great years, Shirley passed away.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Betty Henderson; her children, Mike (Pam) Zorb, of Great Falls, Mont., Pat (Jan) Zorb, of Pomeroy, Vikki (Don) Zorb Davis, of College Place, Wash., and Georgine Zorb Jones, of Carson City, Nev.; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Beatrice; her brother, Robert Junge; husband Norman; her daughter, Sandy Zorb Bebo; her grandsons, Jerette Rose and David Zorb; and infant great-grandson Curtis (Jerette) Rose.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. today at the St. John Cemetery. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the Friends of the Library in Colfax or the Buster Zorb Memorial, SJE schools foundation, P.O. Box 411, St. John, WA 99171.