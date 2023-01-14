Shirley Payne

Shirley Irene Payne died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Good Samaritan in Moscow.

She was born March 19, 1932, in Moscow to Boyer Nilson and Wilma Peterson. When she was young, she lived at the Nilson homestead on Little Bear Ridge and lived there until she was 7 years old. They bought the Alex Olson home on Granlund Road and she lived there through high school.