Shirley Lee Purcell, 80, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Ennis, Mont.
She was born Aug. 10, 1939, to Frank and Margaret Nichols, in St. Maries. Shirley joined two sisters, Pat (Tom) Ness and Gwen (Cub) Grimm.
After the passing of her father, the family moved to Lewiston, where she graduated high school in 1957. Shirley married Bill Purcell on April 21, 1962. She became an instant mother to Tim, and they became a family. Soon their family would grow to include Mike, Doug and Susan.
Bill and Shirley moved many, many times. Shirley often said she had boxes that she moved around for years, not knowing what was in them but afraid to throw them away because of what might be in them. They lived in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, Louisiana and New Mexico before finally settling in Montana. Norris, Mont., became their forever home in 2000, where she enjoyed being close to her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Shirley enjoyed crafts, but embroidery was her favorite. She spent hours making bed spreads, pillowcases and dish towels. She also loved to cook. She made goodies for everyone in town. Shirley would make the trip to Lewiston to meet her classmates for coffee. Shirley had the “gift of gab,” and she never met a stranger.
Shirley leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Bill; her children, Tim (Linda), of Evanston, Wyo., Mike, of West Valley, Utah, Doug, of Townsend, Mont., and Susan (Tim) Hokanson, of Norris; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and a grandson.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday in Norris.