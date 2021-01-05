It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Shirley Joan Vorous, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
She was known to her friends as Joan. There is sadness, yet great joy as she meets with her maker whom she loved dearly. She was 90 years young and a lifelong resident of Clarkston.
Mother was born May 24, 1930, in Lewiston to Frieda and Charles Unkie. Mom fell deeply in love and married to Robert Vorous in November 1952. She always claimed her greatest accomplishment and gift from God was her four sons, and that they were her greatest joy.
She was particulalry active and independent until her passing. There were not too many things she loved to do more than tend her flowers and mow her lawn. She was the secretary for our church and a long-time employee of the Clarkston School District. But more than anything, she loved her volunteer work as a Blue Angel at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. She was also a devoted member of Orchards Community Church in Lewiston.
She is survived by her four sons, John (Crystal), Greg, Mark (Sandy) and Scott, with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mom did not wish to have any type of memorial service, and said if she had any advice to give, it would be “to put God first in one’s life, and the rest will come.”