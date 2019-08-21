Shirley Jean Williams Byington, 80, of Kennewick and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Shirley Jean Williams Byington was born May 29, 1939, in Malad City, Idaho, to Henry Griffin Williams (deceased) and Nina Elaine John (deceased). She had two brothers, Henry Deon Williams (deceased) and DeWayne (DJ) Williams (deceased), and one sister, Marlene (Marty) Correll of Lewiston.
Shirley is survived by her three daughters, Laurie Florence (Greg), Debbie Thorington (Cary) and Terri Menti (Mike). Shirley was also a second mom to her nephew, Mike Hollenbeck. She was blessed to have 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She married Farrell Byington in 1957 and later divorced.
Shirley loved all sports, but her first love was softball. She played, umpired and sponsored many teams. She was inducted in the Idaho Hall of Fame for softball for all of her accomplishments. Recently, she received a lifetime achievement award in Lewiston for her contributions to the softball program there. She was thrilled, to say the least, for both of these honors.
She played fastpitch and then slowpitch most of her life. No one tagged up at third when Shirley was in left field — she would throw you out at home. In her younger years, everyone knew she could outplay any boy in Malad.
Shirley worked for the city of Lewiston, organizing and coordinating the girls’ summer softball programs among other things. She also worked many years for the Lewiston School District as a teacher’s aide and coach at Lewiston High School. She also owned Hills Valley Floral for many years.
She has resided in Kennewick for the past eight years.
Her daughters appreciate all the love and support that Shirley received recently, especially after her back surgery and then her cancer diagnosis. She was well cared for with meals, visits and love.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at 4445 S. Olympia St., Kennewick. A light luncheon will be provided following the funeral.
A covered-dish open house will also be held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.