Shirley Jean Kaufman was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She passed away peacefully Thursday, May 20, 2021, with her family by her side.
Shirley was born Jan. 19, 1932, in Colfax. Her family moved to Lewiston in 1942 where she attended school and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1949.
Shirley J. Jones and Raymond L. Kaufman were married Sept. 3, 1949. During their marriage she was her family’s greatest supporter and fan. She attended every family event, celebration, hill climb, motorcycle and snowmobile race cheering for her family. She also enjoyed camping and being outdoors. In her later years, she enjoyed road trips with her family and having fun at the Clearwater River Casino.
Shirley worked at CCI for a few years until she decided to spend more time with her family. Ray and Shirley became owners of Ray’s Cycle in 1963. She worked as a bookkeeper at Ray’s Cycle until she retired in 1995.
Shirley is survived by her husband Raymond, and her children Nadine (Victor) Yturraspe, Daniel (Susan) Kaufman, Susan (Thomas) Kerr, William (Teri McCoy) Kaufman, John (Joyce) Kaufman, all of Lewiston, nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, brother Darrell (Gloria) Jones, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Marie Jones, and her sister, Mildred Heitman.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. June 25 at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. There will be a reception following the service at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (formerly the Red Lion) in the Seaport Room (annex) 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.