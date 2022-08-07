Shirley Jean Houser

Shirley J. (Birchfield) Houser, age 79, passed over on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Shirley was born Dec. 13, 1942, in Eureka Springs, Ark., to parents Glen J. and Clara R. Birchfield.
Shirley was preceded in her death by her parents and son, Wynn Houser. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John; son Wade Houser and his wife Jill; daughter Cassie Frary and her husband Levi; sister Judy Thompson; brother Rick Birchfield; and grandchildren Amanda, Nicholas, Brooke, Paige and Gavin.
Shirley graduated from Roseburg (Ore.) High School where she was active in the Drum and Bugle Corps, theater productions, tumbling and annual staff. She and John were married on Sept. 11, 1960.
Shirley worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for her career. Shirley and John sought adventure and traveled the Alaskan Highway to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1967. They lived in Alaska for more than 16 years.
Shirley served as the treasurer for Alaskan Congressman Don Young from 1971-80. Shirley was also a licensed Realtor. Shirley additionally served as a medical group manager in Alaska, California and Washington.
Shirley was a life member of Beta Sigma Phi. She was chosen sweetheart in every chapter she was in. She also received the sorority’s highest award, the Order of the Rose.
Shirley and John became Arizona snowbirds after retirement in 2008. In Yuma, Shirley started playing shuffleboard and became a nationally ranked player with championships in local, state, national and international championship tournaments. Shirley also served as the president of the Yuma District and Arizona State Shuffleboard Association Board of Directors.
Shirley was an eternal optimist, who lived life to its fullest, loved everyone, enjoyed her “pretties” and dressing in style.
“The bells rang out; another angel won her wings.”
No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held with family and friends at a later date.
