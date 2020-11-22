Shirley Forsmann Zobeck was born Sept. 3, 1954, and passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, from non-COVID-related causes.
Shirley attended LCSC vocational school in 1974 where she met her husband, Paul Zobeck. They were married June 5, 1976, in Cottonwood. Soon after, they moved to Soldotna, Alaska, where they were employed by the Kenai Peninsula School District for 30 years.
The Zobecks raised three children in Soldotna, Ann Mabeus, of Henderson, Nev., PJ Zobeck, of Minneapolis, and Hillary Bader, of Lenexa, Kan. Shirley had nine grandchildren. Shirley is also survived by 10 brothers and sisters in the Cottonwood, Lewiston and Portland, Ore., areas, Janet Cable, of Clarkston, Marty and Diane Forsmann, of Portland, Larry and Julie Forsmann, of Lewiston, Dave, Jerry, Joe, Rick and Sharlyn, of Cottonwood. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patti Forsmann.
Shirley was a special and proud member of the vast Forsmann Nation, led by her father, Ned Forsmann.
Shirley’s Camas Prairie smile and sincerity were always demonstrated to whoever she met, and her friends were the loyal and dedicated real people you’d want to meet. Although our hearts are broken, your family will take you with us wherever we go and show the Big Love that we learned from you. Thanks for the tremendous outpouring of support from our friends.
No formal services are planned.