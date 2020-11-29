Dr. Shirley Elizabeth Phillips died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her home in Lake Oswego, Ore. The oldest of five siblings, she was born Feb. 2, 1939, in Missoula, Mont., to Lewis and Maxine Phillips.
Shirley, known as “Liz” to her friends, was an intelligent, strong, stubborn, good-humored, driven and self-reliant woman. Knowledge and learning defined her character, all would agree. Her mother, Max, told a story of how determined Shirley was to begin her education. Still too young to attend grade school, Shirley slipped out of the house one morning, unbeknownst to her parents, and was found sitting at a desk at the local school, hoping the teacher would allow her to stay. Still in curlers and a housecoat, Max was called to the school to retrieve her.
Shirley graduated from Nezperce High School, in Nezperce, in 1957; she was class valedictorian and, through jobs and scholarships, had already earned the money she needed to attend college. She graduated from the University of Idaho, summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science in bacteriology. She received her master’s degree and doctorate in microbiology from Portland State University and received a post-doctoral fellowship at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. Her professional work took her around the country — including Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania — and earned her many honors and awards.
Shirley retired in October 2004 after 25 years as clinical scientist/manager of microbiology at Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Ore. This wasn’t the end of her thirst for knowledge and she continued to take classes for enjoyment, including at Cambridge University in England. She was a master gardener, a voracious reader and enthusiastically attended the symphony and theater on a regular basis. She made regular charitable donations to environmental and animal welfare organizations. She loved family reunions, dinner parties with close friends and the challenge of cooking gourmet meals — especially for people who enjoyed and appreciated her effort. She loved her grandmother’s divinity candy but also relished Red Vines licorice.
Shirley enjoyed city life, but after retirement moved back to her hometown of Nezperce to live a more quiet life, happy to reconnect with family and friends she grew up with, while remaining connected to her city friends.
Shirley is survived by two sisters, Vicki (Larry) Riggers and Carol (Russ Prather) Phillips; two daughters, Dorcas (John) Gawlista and Rachel Elsey; three grandchildren, Jacob (Kristin) Gawlista, Parker Elsey and Elyssa Elsey; and one great-granddaughter, June, whom she joyously called “Junebug.” In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Anita; her brother, Lewis Jr.; and grandson Aaron Gawlista.
Shirley was much loved and will be greatly missed.
The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local Humane Society will honor her memory.