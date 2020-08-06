Shirley Darlene Walz, 75, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, with family by her side.
She was born April 3, 1945, to Alexander and Letha Reizenstein in Nampa. She was the second youngest of 10 children. Shirley graduated from Nampa High School and shortly after moved to Walla Walla to start a family. Later she moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and became an entrepreneur of Discount Vacuum in Lewiston.
She is survived by four children, Marcia (Darryl) Halvorson, of Auburn, Wash., Rod (Jaycee) Cook, of Benton City, Wash., Lorinda (fiancé Allen) Bauer, of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Amanda (Dan) LaRock, of Clarkston; sisters Martha Oliver, of Greenleaf, Idaho, Joyce Nihart, of Nampa, Donna Chapman, of Cascade, Idaho, Imogene Wilkerson, of Nampa, Idaho, and Doris Jensen, of Nampa; and brother Floyd Reizenstein, of Nampa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenneth Reizenstein and sisters Rosie Malson and Margie King.
Shirley was a proud grandmother to 12 grandchildren ranging from newborn to 26 years old. She was a successful business owner for 35 years in Lewiston and she ran her community business with integrity and excellent customer service. She also enjoyed camping, boating and her ATV.
In the winter months, she put time and effort into decorating her store with stringed lights and cartoon characters for the old and young to appreciate during Christmas. Christmas was her favorite holiday because she got to celebrate the birth of Jesus with her family around her at the dinner table. She filled that table with homemade pies and turkey dinners.
Her gift to her children was that she raised them to love the Lord and would often quote verses to them in private conversation. Just a few days before she passed, Shirley shared with Lorinda a verse she learned when she was 11 years old, John 3:16. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” She loved singing in church the old-time hymns such as “Old Rugged Cross” and “Amazing Grace.”
A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts, to please consider donating to Tri-State Memorial Dialysis Center in Clarkston or Meals on Wheels in Lewiston in Shirley’s name.