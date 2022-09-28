Shirley D. Heustis

Beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend Shirley D. Heustis passed away quietly Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, with family by her side.

Shirley was born April 8, 1940, in Princeton, to William and Zula Maybeary. Shirley spent most of her childhood in Nampa and Deary. She was attending Deary schools when she met Vernon E. Heustis on Spud Hill. They were married Nov. 5, 1956. Soon after, they moved to Troy, where she and Vernon raised their four children. She was always taking her children out to explore the woods, or taking them to a favorite swimming hole. She often set up treasure hunts for their childrens’ birthdays, and family camping. In addition to outdoor activities, Shirley was a wonderful seamstress, cook and baker. Every year, she canned the season’s bounty for her family. But it was her Christmas candy that was everyone’s favorite.