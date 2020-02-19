Shirley Ann Lorentz Baerlocher, 70, of Cottonwood, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Lewiston.
Shirley was born May 11, 1949, at Ferdinand, a daughter of Bud and Martha Arnzen Lorentz. She was the seventh of eight children.
She graduated from Prairie High School and attended Lewis-Clark State College through the years. Shirley met her loving husband, Milton Baerlocher, and on June 29, 1968, they were married, thus beginning a lifelong partnership. They raised four children. Shirley drove bus for almost 30 years for the Prairie School District and took care of her family. She shared her impeccable work ethic and family values with her children. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Shirley was a craftsman. She created many beautiful items with wood, including gun cabinets and china hutches. She was also a seamstress, sewing most of her children’s clothing as they were growing up. Both of her daughters’ wedding dresses are among her creations.
Quilting was a passion for Shirley. Each person in her immediate family has the privilege of having special quilts made by her. In recent years, she worked diligently to get quilts to as many veterans as she could.
Shirley and Milton were able to share time together with several members of their family, traveling across the United States and abroad, making many lasting memories. Shirley knew no strangers, making and meeting many friends wherever she went. She always left you with a joke or memorable story and smile.
She is survived by her husband, Milton, at their home in Cottonwood. She is also survived by her children, Shawn and Tessa, of Athens, Ala., Sheila and Bill Frei, of Lewiston, Corey and Melissa, of Colfax, and Shari and Jeff Hottinger, of Lewiston; 11 wonderful grandchildren, Brittany (Shane) Robinson, Ashley and Cody Baerlocher, Tristan, Tori and Teagan Frei, Chase, Cole and Hannah Baerlocher, and Aiden and Drew Hottinger; and her sisters, Marlene (Hank) Duclos, Sharon (Tom) Johnson and Sandy (Russ) Killborn. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Martha; along with all four of her brothers, Ralph, Willard, Donald and Glenn.
A rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.