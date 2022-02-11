Shirley Ann (Blacker) Crimmins passed away quietly Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at her home in Lewiston with family members at her side.
Shirley was born Nov. 18, 1940, in Moscow. She lived in Moscow until after World War II, when the family moved to Coulee Dam while her father worked in the building of the dam. When Shirley was in the sixth grade, her family moved to Elk Creek, where she was taught in a one-room schoolhouse. She attended the seventh grade in Orofino and finished her high school education in Moscow.
After high school, Shirley attended beauty school in Spokane, Wash., which led to her operating and owning her own beauty shops.
Shirley married Larry Davis and they had one son, David. After they divorced, Shirley married Art Crimmins and they made their home in American Canyon in California. Art and Shirley had two children, Sue and Art.
Shirley stayed in California after she and Art divorced, where she ran the successful Gold Country Salon until she retired and moved back to Idaho. Retirement allowed Shirley to spend more time with family. Some of her fond memories included times with her brother, Keith, at his cabin in Dent, Idaho, trips with her son, Art, and visits with her granddaughter, Chrissy, all with whom she shared close bonds.
While in California, Shirley was an active member of the Lions Club and one of the first four women accepted into the Elks Club as a member.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Art (Liana) Crimmins and David (Rhonda) Davis; daughter Sue (Brad) Harms; brother Keith (Denise) Blacker; sister Frances Angeny; and her extended family of loved nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, William A. Blacker and Gladys M. Presby, and brothers, William A. Blacker, Jr. and Cairy E. Blacker.
There will be a private family service. If anyone would like to send messages to the family, you can sign the online guestbook at mtviewfuneralhome.com.