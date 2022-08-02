Shirley Allen (Knowles) Franks

We are sad to announce the passing of Shirley Allen (Knowles) Franks on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the age of 90. Shirley was born and raised in Pocatello, graduating from Pocatello High School and attending Idaho State University.

After receiving her degree and teaching certification, she moved to Burley, Idaho, where she taught high school English and journalism. While in Burley, she met J. Richard “Dick” Franks, who was also teaching at the high school. They were married in 1956 and shortly thereafter moved to Provo, Utah, so that Dick could continue his education at Brigham Young University. They later moved to Lansing, Mich., so Dick could pursue his Ph.D. at Michigan State University. There, the first two of her three children, Jeffrey and John, were born. In 1964 they moved to Pullman, where Dick had accepted a position teaching audiology. In 1970, they welcomed a third child, their daughter, Rebecca, into their home.