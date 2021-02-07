Our mom, Shirlee Hennigan, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. In Judaism we say, “May her memory be a blessing” on these occasions and we, her surviving family, know that such will be the case for so very many of you in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley (and beyond) who knew her as a professor, director, performer, mentor and friend.
You might also have known her as a Red Hat Lady, Bunco player or active member of the Unity Church.
For us, of course, she was Mom or G’ma Shirlee. Mom was born in Cleveland in 1931, the youngest of three daughters. The unusual spelling of her name was chosen because there were already two cousins named Shirley in her generation. The family later moved to nearby Lorain, Ohio, where Mom graduated from Admiral King High School.
Mom did her undergraduate work and teacher certification at the Ohio State and Kent State universities. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia University while teaching at Suffern High School and Rockland County Community College in New York.
Mom earned her Ph.D. from Washington State University and her dissertation on women directors working on Broadway remains a seminal and oft-referenced work.
The Hennigan family was headed to California in 1968, stopping in Idaho for what was supposed to be a short adventure gold-dredging on the Salmon River near Riggins. That adventure led to the family staying in Idaho and Mom teaching first at Pierce High School, then Lewis-Clark State College.
Her long teaching career in speech and theatre and her many stage appearances at LCSC and the Civic Theatre are more than can be recounted fully here. Certainly her staging “Hair,” “Jesus Christ, Superstar,” and the modern Russian drama “Strider” at LC were landmarks in her career.
Mom worked with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. A two-time award winner herself, Mom traveled the region adjudicating plays and individual performances for the Center’s awards programs. In 1990, she was named an ambassador to Russia by the Center and was part of a group of arts professionals who toured that nation on the Center’s behalf.
Mom’s achievements were recognized with an Idaho Governor’s Award in the Arts, presented to her by Cecil Andrus in 1994.
Perhaps it is most fitting to note that in her time, Mom played Golde, Tevye’s wife, in “Fiddler on the Roof!” when it was first staged in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and bookended that by playing Yente the Matchmaker in the production that marked her last stage appearance.
Mom’s health began to fail her shortly after that show closed but she was able to stay in her home, cared for by her daughter, Stephanie, and grandson Jon, supported by in-home professional caregivers. Mom enjoyed a life at home surrounded by love until she succumbed to an infection too powerful for even her to fight.
Mom’s parents, Sidney and Belle Gotliffe, and her sisters, Bettina and Jo Anne, have all preceded her in death. Her cousins, Harvey Gotliffe and Shirley Halpern; her nephews, Ed and Jeff Fine; niece Judy Berkman; and their families remain to honor Mom’s memory.
Her children, Stephanie Lee Hennigan and Thomas Anthony Hennigan, along with their spouses, children and grandchildren, will long hold fond memories of our beloved mother. We will hold a celebration of her life this summer and hope to see her many dear students, friends and colleagues then.