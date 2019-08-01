Sherry Watson, 70, was taken from us too soon from an allergic reaction to a bee sting Sunday, July 21, 2019. Close friends were by her side.
Sherry was born Jan. 21, 1949, to Robert and Velma Denney. She went to school in Reubens and later Craigmont, when the schools consolidated. She went to beauty school in both California and Idaho, and opened a salon in Craigmont in 1969. In later years after having her children, she had a salon in their home. The smell of hairspray and perms always filled the air.
Sherry married Larry Watson on May 16, 1969, and had two children, Stacey and Sherena. Her family was everything to her. There are so many great memories, from working the garden, butchering the chickens and pigs, playing in the snow, camping, waterskiing at Dworshak, fireworks, Christmas games, Halloween parties — the list goes on. Mom was an amazing cook. Everyone’s favorites were her homemade biscuits and buttermilk brownies with fudge frosting. We never had money to travel, but we didn’t even notice because Mom made sure we had memories close to home.
She and Larry, along with her parents, were also an integral part of the Reubens Volunteer Fire Department for several years. Mom was also very proud that she served as an EMT on the Craigmont Unit in earlier years. She was so compassionate and was always taking care of others.
After Larry was in a terrible farm accident, Sherry went to work at Berry’s Grocery from 1982 to 2000. Larry passed away in 1991 from an aortic aneurysm. In 2000, she went to work for the McGregor Co. until her retirement in 2014.
In her words, “My BFF-companion Dan Miller and I have been together since 1992.” Oh, if you could hear some of the golfing stories from Mom and Dan. You could find them at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Clarkston every weekend. What great stories they had. Dan, his son, Adrian, and their family have many great stories, also. Many wonderful times spent at “The Pond,” holiday family get-togethers, a couple of trips to Hawaii and, of course, golfing. What a special bond and relationship Dan and Mom had.
Sherry is survived by her son, Stacey (JoAnn) Watson, of Reubens, and their two children, Kayla (Garrett) and Jacob (Janina); daughter Sherena (Mario) Telly, of Lewiston, and their two children, Steven and Jason; her BFF-companion, Dan Miller, and his son, Adrian; her brother, Jerry (Patti) Denney, and their children, Katie and Robert. She has two great-grandchildren, Aria and Beckett; one great-niece, Quinn; and one great-nephew, Joseph.
It was Sherry’s wish not to have a funeral service. There may be a remembrance gathering at a later date. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Gary and Janelle Willson, Debbie and Luke Lowe and Scott Crow for doing everything they could to help Mom and for making her as comfortable as they could. Also thank you to the Nezperce ambulance and the Craigmont and Winchester response units for responding to help Mom. Thank you to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Donations on Sherry’s behalf can be made to any of the response units.