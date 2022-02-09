Sherry Kay Housel was born Sept. 29, 1945, in Lewiston and passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
She went to school at Saint Gertrude’s in Cottonwood. She graduated from Grangeville High School. She moved back to Clarkston and married Ernie Housel and had one child. They later divorced. She then moved to Spokane in the late ’70s and worked in the medical field.
When you think of Sherry, you think of laughter. She can keep a crowd laughing for hours. She had a huge group of girlfriends in the valley and after moving to Spokane, always had a lot of friends there, too. Sherry had two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who were the loves of her life.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Paffile Carson, father Dick Way, sister Colleen Henry and brother Jody Carson, as well as grandparents John and Phoebe Paffile, uncles Don and Sunny Paffile, and aunt Mary Anderson. Survivors are stepfather, Jack Carson, sister Debbie Spooner, and brother Steve Way. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews who loved laughing with her. She was loved by so many and she will be so missed.