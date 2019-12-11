Sherry Ann Flatt, of Genesee, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at her home. She was 67.
Sherry was born to CJ and Loretta Young on March 5, 1952, in Mountain Home, Ark. The family moved to Lewiston in 1968, and Sherry graduated from Lewiston High School in the Class of 1970.
Sherry married Dean Flatt on Aug. 21, 1971, in Lewiston, making their home west of Clarkston before moving to Genesee in February 1990.
Sherry worked for Stonebraker McQuary Insurance Agency for 39 years, retiring in 2015.
Sherry enjoyed yard sales and auctions, but most of all her beautiful granddaughters, who knew her as Omie. She loved and cherished them with all of her heart, always putting family first.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dean Flatt, of Genesee; her daughter, Renee (Jason) Hanson; granddaughters Lily, Lindsey and Lauren Hanson, all of Deary; and brothers Joe (Kati) Young, of Juliaetta, Jim (Patti) Young and Barry (Cindy) Young, both of Lewiston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, CJ and Loretta Young; and a brother, Bob Young.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and nurses Lori and LeAnn for their compassion and care during Sherry’s last months.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances be made to Kindred Hospice in Pullman, or Shriners Hospitals for Children in Spokane.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday in the Palouse Room at the University Inn Best Western in Moscow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow